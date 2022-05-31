The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s second-largest Christian faith, after the Catholic Church. With 13 million members in its flock, it is the most prominent denomination in the Protestant evangelical movement. Last week, church authorities released a damning independent report detailing decades of sexual assault by officials at all levels and the institutional cover-up that protected the abusers. It is a devastating indictment.

The external inquiry was commissioned by SBC leadership following outrage prompted by reporting by the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News. Over several months the newspapers’ journalists compiled a database listing more than 300 offenders and 700 victims. The report confirms the actual toll is far worse.

Investigators discovered that senior church officials maintained their own secret database of abusers, naming more than 700 offenders and the specific crimes they allegedly committed. It’s a vile catalogue. Even more stunning is that this register is confined only to those who came to the attention of law enforcement. We are left to wonder how many more perpetrators remain hidden.