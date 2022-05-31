Former prime minister Scott Morrison says that he's staying in politics: he won't be going anywhere. Well, of course. He has a servant's heart, will go wherever God wants him to be, the Lodge or the backbench.

But also, of course, his seat of Cook has now gone from super-safe to merely "safe", and who knows what could happen in a byelection? Were ScoMo's departure to be the occasion of an upstart loss, his reputation would be shot, and the already substantial dislike of him would turn to a hatred that would seriously impact his post-parliamentary career.

Elsewhere, the change of government and the prospect that Labor might have a reasonable chance -- surely, dear God -- of running at least two terms, will concentrate the minds towards getting out of the miserable meatpuppet racket of opposition. Usually, a few of those in safer seats could be relied upon to move on, in part to free up spots so that Joshie can get a seat, having accidentally dropped the Liberal Party crown jewels down a road grating.