It made for a weak night when the expensive reality programs were weak. Big Brother on Seven -- 473,000; Celebrity Apprentice on Nine -- 539,000; MasterChef Australia on Ten averaged 756,000 and helped Have You Been Paying Attention to 880,000. Between those two shows, Ten’s main channel moved past Seven into second nationally behind Nine (which was helped by the news and A Current Affair's OK showings). Seven slipped despite another good night for the 6-7pm news hour and Home and Away from 7-7.30pm.

BB will again do well on catch-up and streaming -- last Monday night’s audience jumped 48%. Similarly, Celebrity Apprentice saw a 34% gain, MasterChef a 20% gain and Have You Been Paying Attention a 27% gain which lifted the overnight audience of 867,000 to 1.105 million. MasterChef was still in front of Celebrity Apprentice and BB in total viewers after the streaming and catch-up viewing. Catch-up and streaming is helping a weak BB look better, but the boost to MasterChef is far more important.

Network channel share: