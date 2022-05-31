This old house "Squat Morrison" is trending, as Australians gleeful at the thought of the departing prime minister having to navigate the brutality of the rental market wonder aloud when he's going to depart Kirribilli House, where he's apparently continuing to stay despite being dethroned over a week ago.

Morrison, like Tony Abbott and John Howard before him, broke convention by making Kirribilli his primary residence during his time as PM. Abbott was relatively swift in getting out, but as it turns out Morrison (who has started the process of getting out of the Lodge, to be fair ...) probably has a bit of time before it becomes a serious issue. Howard took 16 days to even start the process of getting his stuff out.

Murphy's Law Guardian Australia's political editor Katharine Murphy has largely turned her talents to analysis in recent years, but the former recipient of the Paul Lyneham Award for Excellence in Press Gallery Journalism showed this morning that she can can still pull off a scoop. She was the first to report that newly elected Nationals leader David Littleproud spent the morning on the phone with an erotic cartoonist from Italy.