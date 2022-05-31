In his first press conference as Liberal leader yesterday, Peter Dutton made the most amazing statement, and the entire press gallery let it pass without comment: "I think the Liberal Party in recent years has become quite estranged from big business and I want to focus on small business."

The only coverage the remark got was from political journalists accepting its truth and placing it in the context of Dutton's professed wish to become the party of small business and the outer suburbs.

The latter claim has been advanced for generations of conservatives -- Howard's battlers, anyone? -- and can wait for another occasion. But the alleged Liberal estrangement from big business is not merely an audacious lie, it goes to the very heart of how the Coalition ended up with fewer than 60 seats.