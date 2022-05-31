Stephen Bates, who has stolen the seat of Brisbane for the Greens, made the decision to run for politics while working in the US a few years ago and encountering a colleague who had to choose between buying insulin and paying rent.

This week, he resigned from his sales job — and will quadruple his salary. And that was an indictment on our system, he told the ABC, that we create a political class “that can be so out of touch with what the rest of the country experiences".

Bates’ backstory is different to others, but highlights how important a politician’s background might now be in our voting decisions. More than ever, we want to know that those who represent us understand our lives; that they are real people making decisions about real people.