Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced his frontbench after confirming Labor would form a majority government. Describing it as the most experienced Labor cabinet in history and the cabinet and the ministry with the greatest proportion of women, Albanese revealed several changes from the shadow ministry line-up he took to the election.

The two big winners are Clare O'Neill, who enters cabinet and takes the high-profile home affairs ministry, and Murray Watt, who enters cabinet with the agriculture portfolio -- both from Queensland. Queenslander Shayne Neumann loses a frontbench spot to comply with Labor's gender requirements, giving up veterans' affairs in the outer ministry to Matt Keogh.

Pat Dodson will also be special envoy for reconciliation and delivery of the Uluru Statement.