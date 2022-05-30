The Voice's grand finale and winner's announcement last night did it for Seven, bringing in 1.163 million and 1.175 million national viewers, respectively -- and Lachie Gill’s win generated some heated social media activity last night and this morning. Though these numbers may disappoint Seven as they weren't as high as last Sunday’s 1.181 million for the penultimate episode.

Now the difference is only 12,000, but it is still an intriguing shortfall. It shows an audience not really all that interested in watching the conclusion of the 2022 competition. But The Voice was easily ahead of MasterChef Australia with 655,000, while Nine’s distasteful Celebrity Apprentice clung on to 529,000. So, it was Seven’s night easily, followed by Nine, Ten, the ABC and SBS.

Barons on the ABC at 8.30pm brought in a measly 176,000. Laughable. The Sunday afternoon football did poorly too -- the AFL game on Seven received 386,000 viewers across all markets for all games; the NRL game, 379,000.