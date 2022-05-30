Discontent about the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine is growing inside Russia -- but it’s not coming from dissidents, who have been jailed or forced into exile. Instead, it’s coming from hawkish veterans groups and military bloggers in Russia, who are expressing growing agitation with the slow pace of the war, with some calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to institute national mobilisation.

The rumblings from staunchly nationalist figures offer a glimpse at the corner into which Putin has painted himself as he contends with a public hungry for a much-promised victory and a military too exhausted to deliver one. British defence intelligence reported this week that Russia is estimated to have lost more troops in the first three months of the war in Ukraine than during the Soviet Union’s nine-year war in Afghanistan.

A rapid crackdown at the outset of the war made it all but impossible for independent media and opposition figures to openly critique the war, while thousands of street protesters were quickly arrested. But Russian military bloggers have been given a free hand on the social media app Telegram, offering a rare avenue of dissent.