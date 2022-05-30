A little over an hour after electing Peter Dutton as leader of the Liberal Party and Sussan Ley as deputy leader, the pair hosted a press conference at Parliament House -- and quickly proved the party has learnt nothing, changed nothing and has no desire to be different.

There are more men named Andrew than female Liberals in the Senate, with the party also projected to have just seven women in the House of Representatives, down from 13. The National Party will also be fronted by a man, David Littleproud, with Perin Davey as deputy.

Ley is one of just 11 women across the Coalition’s 57 winning seats and was quick to assure journalists that, despite not being represented in the party, women’s issues would be heard.