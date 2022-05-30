Josh Frydenberg’s ambition to be prime minister of Australia still burns brightly it seems, and his two most prominent Liberal Party sponsors, Alexander Downer and Michael Kroger, have both optimistically predicted that his ascension will happen one day -- even though he is no longer in the federal Parliament.

Downer at least showed some deference towards Peter Dutton when he told Q+A last Thursday that Frydenberg probably wouldn’t be the next Liberal prime minister, but that he would land the job at some point. Adopting the Joe Biden approach of becoming a first-time national leader at 78 means that Frydenberg, who turns 51 in July, still has 27 years to get the job done.

Unlike Kristina Keneally, we’re still waiting for Frydenberg to do a major post-election interview that might clarify his intentions, but the latest media briefings seem to suggest he’s going to try and cash in corporately for the next three years and then win back Kooyong in 2025.