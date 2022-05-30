The Australian co-creator of Dogecoin says that Elon Musk is a grifter who sells a vision that he pretends to understand but doesn’t even know how to run basic code.

Jackson Palmer is an Australian-born software developer who created Dogecoin, a meme-based cryptocurrency that soon became one of the world’s most valuable digital currencies. He stopped working on the cryptocurrency in 2015 and has since denounced the technology.

In a rare wide-ranging interview with Crikey coinciding with the launch of his new podcasts about grifts, he spoke about Elon Musk, the cryptocurrency “winter” and the mainstreaming of rentier capitalism.