Bushfire and cyclone survivors intend to confront bank executives at a high-powered business summit in Sydney.

Bankers, regulators, consultants and investors will share a stage on Tuesday at the AFR Banking Summit at the Hilton Hotel.

The agenda includes sustainable financing, how to fund the economic recovery, the housing market, and what banking might look like by 2025 as new forms of payments and apps take over the digital economy.

Outside, demonstrators intend to accuse executives of bankrolling the climate crisis by funding oil and gas companies.

Australia’s big four banks – National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ – intend to phase out fossil fuel lending, and have clear commitments to financing a net zero emissions economy, but not as quickly as critics demand.

Bushfire survivor and marine ecologist from Malacoota, Jann Gilbert, said the banks are undermining emissions reduction efforts.

“Despite their so-called commitment to net zero 2050, banks are a huge part of the problem,” she said.

“I want the four major banks to commit wholeheartedly to no further funding of fossil fuel projects.”

The activists will hand out a scorecard they say shows Australia’s leading banks are out of step with the International Energy Agency’s net zero by 2050 pathway for oil and gas lending.

Joseph Sikulu, managing director of advocacy group 350 Pacific, said it’s time for the big four banks to be held accountable.

“Financial institutions that continue to invest in dirty fossil fuel projects are also investing in the destruction of our islands and our homes,” he said.

Pacific Climate Warriors, or 350 Pacific, is a grassroots movement in Pacific island states that are on the frontline of climate change as sea levels rise.