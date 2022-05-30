A lesser-known agenda item for the incoming Labor government is the vexed issue of debanking -- whereby the banks use sometimes dubious justification to deny financial facilities to sole traders and small businesses.

This ongoing problem has been highlighted by the recent case of Canberra crypto-trader Allan Flynn, who had his bank accounts shut down by Westpac and ANZ.

Flynn filed complaints against the two banks with the ACT Human Rights Commission, claiming they unlawfully discriminated against him by refusing to provide banking services on the grounds of his occupation.