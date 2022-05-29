Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited troops on the frontline in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, his first official appearance outside the Kyiv region since the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24.

“You risk your lives for us all and for our country,” the president’s office website cited him as telling the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.

Zelenskiy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram app that the president had also visited Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Several explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv on Sunday hours after Zelenskiy’s visit.

A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre.

Kharkiv has been subjected to Russian shelling in recent days after several weeks of relative quiet.

Yermak said Zelenskiy toured destroyed residential buildings, noting that their replacements had to be built with bomb shelters in place.

The president’s chief of staff added that 31 per cent of Kharkiv region’s territory was currently occupied by Russia and a further 5 per cent had been taken back by Ukraine having been occupied earlier.