The pundits have spoken. This election showed the power of women. Invisible in cabinet, assaulted and insulted on the job, and tired of having their burdens ignored -- particularly after COVID -- they didn’t get mad, they got organised.
Taking a page from history, they showed Scott Morrison and his government the door in a way that the Coalition will find hard to forget.
As one headline put it, hear us roar.
