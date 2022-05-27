(Image: Private Media)

The pundits have spoken. This election showed the power of women. Invisible in cabinet, assaulted and insulted on the job, and tired of having their burdens ignored -- particularly after COVID -- they didn’t get mad, they got organised.

Taking a page from history, they showed Scott Morrison and his government the door in a way that the Coalition will find hard to forget.

As one headline put it, hear us roar.