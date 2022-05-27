Ah, Manly being beaten in the NRL -- there's nothing sweeter. Well, actually, there is something just as sweet -- Collingwood losing to the Swans. In the NRL, Manly lost to the Melbourne Storm in the first game of the Indigenous round (499,000 nationally, 238,000 on Foxtel, #1 for the night). The AFL’s Indigenous round starts tonight with the Swans playing Richmond -- is Dusty Martin playing for a role at the Swans as Buddy’s successor?

It was Seven’s night because of the strength of the 6-7pm news (an average of 1.479 million), then Home and Away (normal and late eps, which averaged 764,000 from 7-8.30pm). The ABC news with 927,000 and ACA with 825,000 did better, and then 7.30 won the 7.30-8pm slot with 764,000, but Home and Away’s performance meant Seven maintained a higher average and good share in the demos.

Ten’s MasterChef Australia showed some life to average 691,000 from 7.30-8.40pm and won the individual program demos.