Such was the visceral hatred of Scott Morrison in much of the electorate that it's possible nothing in the election campaign other than a major Labor blow-up would have enabled him to be reelected.

Polling showed that the Coalition vote barely shifted over the campaign, suggesting a large proportion of the electorate had made up its mind a long time ago.

But whatever chance the former prime minister had of attracting voters back to him was cruelled not merely by Labor's failure to explode -- despite the occasional Albanese stumble -- but by the way he simply ran out of issues to campaign on.