Along with a federal integrity commission, a judicial commission to investigate complaints against judges and a royal commission into robodebt, Labor is likely to launch a royal commission into COVID-19, as recommended in a report by the COVID-19 Senate committee which is led by Labor Senator Katy Gallagher.

The report identified five major failures in the government's response: failure to plan, failure to take responsibility, failure to get it right, lack of transparency and lack of accountability. It made 19 recommendations.

The government has yet to announce plans for a royal commission but Labor sources tell Crikey a decision could be made once cabinet is sworn in -- and there are plenty of reasons to do so, especially as COVID infections keep ticking up. Here are a few: