The Greens have edged closer to claiming the seat of Brisbane under new figures comparing the top three candidates.

The Australian Electoral Commission on Friday released new data showing an unusual three-candidate preferred status for the electorates of Brisbane and Macnamara in Victoria.

In Brisbane, Greens candidate Stephen Bates is ahead of Labor hopeful Madonna Jarrett by 606 votes.

Outgoing Liberal MP Trevor Evans conceded defeat last Saturday as despite leading the three-candidate preferred count, he is unlikely to retain his seat.

In Macnamara incumbent Labor MP Josh Burns has a slight lead over his Greens rival Steph Hodgins-May with Liberal candidate Colleen Harkin trailing.

Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 253 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in the NSW electorate of Gilmore, with postal votes slightly favouring Mr Constance.

The commission had Labor with 75 seats to the coalition’s 59, the Greens with three seats, and 12 on the cross bench.