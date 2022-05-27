The prime minister has hopefully enjoyed his first five days in the job. It will never be this easy again, but it's been the ideal start. A meeting with key regional allies and the US president, a big outreach to the Pacific, a return to glowing reviews. All the problems are ones created by his opponents, who are busy arguing among themselves about why they lost so badly.

The change of press gallery tone is remarkable. Dismissed for much of the past three years, his small-target strategy derided, Albanese couldn't win -- or so most political journalists had decided. Few really knew how hated Scott Morrison really was. In fact, stuck in Canberra for most of the past two years, political journalists had little idea of what most voters were thinking.

The first signs came when the Queensland and Western Australian governments cashed in electorally on pandemic lockdowns to the astonishment of the Canberra press gallery which had accepted the Liberal narrative that freedom-loving Aussie voters were champing at the bit to escape lockdowns.