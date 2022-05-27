Australia's 46th Parliament was the first for 15 years to have the same prime minister face voters at the end as was sworn in at the beginning. But that wasn't the only thing that made 46 unusual -- even allowing for the pandemic, the past three years in politics were weird as shit.

Here are some of our favourite moments:

Pauline Hanson appeared to not know when her own birthday is. In June 2021, during a debate around amendments to superannuation that benefited 67-year-olds, she announced: “Just because you’re 67 and you’re of a retirement age -- which I am proud to say, I am 67 years of age, and I turned 67 yesterday.”