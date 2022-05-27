The election is finally over, which means it’s time for every Canberra press gallery journo and political watcher to pen their take on what happened.
While we wait for the flurry of tell-alls and campaign diaries to arrive in bookstores, Crikey took the liberty of coming up with some suggested titles for any publishers out there. If you’ve got any ideas of your own, send them to boss@crikey.com.au for your chance to win a Crikey tote bag.
Skyjacked: The Rise and Fall of the Murdoch Government
The Whip Cracker: How Scott Morrison Tamed (and Shamed) Australia
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial and get Crikey straight to your inbox
Sally Rooney’s Abnormal People
Moving Heaven and TERF: How Australian Conservatism Came Undone
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People (by Katherine Deves)
How Good Are Elections?
How to Kill a Mocking Turd
“A Hole in Your Budget” and Other Classic Aussie Hits
When Not Being a Monster Isn’t Good Enough: Josh Frydenberg’s Guide to Losing Gracefully
Teal-ing the Blues: How Independents Took the Liberal Base
Albanese Goes Over Easy
Wake Me Up Before You ScoMo
Fifty Shades of Teal
Scotty’s 21-Day Raw Food Cookbook
I Don’t Hold A Hose: A Cock and Bull(dozer) Story
Getting Off Scott Free
Easy Peasy Albanese
My Own Private Hawaii
Catch-44
Waiting for ICAC
Leave a comment