The election is finally over, which means it’s time for every Canberra press gallery journo and political watcher to pen their take on what happened.

While we wait for the flurry of tell-alls and campaign diaries to arrive in bookstores, Crikey took the liberty of coming up with some suggested titles for any publishers out there. If you’ve got any ideas of your own, send them to boss@crikey.com.au for your chance to win a Crikey tote bag.

Skyjacked: The Rise and Fall of the Murdoch Government

The Whip Cracker: How Scott Morrison Tamed (and Shamed) Australia

Sally Rooney’s Abnormal People

Moving Heaven and TERF: How Australian Conservatism Came Undone

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People (by Katherine Deves)

How Good Are Elections?

How to Kill a Mocking Turd

“A Hole in Your Budget” and Other Classic Aussie Hits

When Not Being a Monster Isn’t Good Enough: Josh Frydenberg’s Guide to Losing Gracefully

Teal-ing the Blues: How Independents Took the Liberal Base

Albanese Goes Over Easy

Wake Me Up Before You ScoMo

Fifty Shades of Teal

Scotty’s 21-Day Raw Food Cookbook

I Don’t Hold A Hose: A Cock and Bull(dozer) Story

Getting Off Scott Free

Easy Peasy Albanese

My Own Private Hawaii

Catch-44

Waiting for ICAC