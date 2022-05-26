Imagine briefing a current-age Rip Van Winkle who has just woken from a nap that started in 2012. How would you explain to him the changes the world has faced in these 10 years?

You’d start with Ukraine, certainly, and the way climate change has become a climate emergency. You’d tell him that artificial intelligence has gone from a speculative possibility to an everyday reality and that social media has installed itself in the centre of the global public square -- he’d have to learn what TikTok and Snapchat are. Then you’d tell him about the pandemic, Britain’s chaotic exit from the EU, and the resurgence of aggressive nationalism in China and Russia, without forgetting, of course, that for four very strange years Donald Trump -- yes, that Donald Trump -- occupied the Oval Office.

All of those things would be true, but they would obscure a most consequential one: the global crisis of democracy.