It was a night to forget, frankly. Nine struggled to a win in total people, despite Celebrity Apprentice (507,000 nationally) beating both Big Brother (537,000) and MasterChef Australia (660,000) to the bottom of the reality ranking list last night.

Hard Quiz on the ABC brought in 827,000, while The Weekly, 811,000, easily won the 8pm to 9pm battle -- as did 7.30, which won the 7.30pm to 8pm battle with 806,000.

Seven’s 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was the most watched non-news program on TV last night with 941,000. That tells us all we want to know about commercial TV.