For a quick demonstration of why the Scott Morrison/News Corp/Christian Porter model for a federal ICAC would have been useless, consider the Liquor and Gaming NSW inquiry into Star Casino.

The inquiry has seen multiple directors and senior executives, including the chair and CEO, leave the company as revelations have poured out of misconduct, deception and blithe indifference to good regulatory practice.

If the Star Casino board had its way, however, the inquiry, under Adam Bell SC, would have been nobbled from the get-go. On Monday, the inquiry heard that chairman John O'Neill had emailed another director last year saying there was a “power of overt and covert work” being undertaken to ensure the Bell inquiry was conducted out of the public eye.