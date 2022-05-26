Consumers and small businesses in NSW, Queensland and South Australia face substantial electricity price rises after the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) revealed its final determination on default market offers today.

In a release strangely withheld until after the election, the AER announced:

NSW households will face increases of between 8.5% and 18.3%

South-east Queensland households will see increases of between 11.3% and 12.6%

South Australian households face increases of between 7.2% and 9.5%

Prices for NSW small businesses will rise 10%-19.7%

Businesses in south-east Queensland prices will be charged 12.8% more

South Australian businesses' prices will be just above inflation (5.7%).

The Victoria Default Offer determination, released on Tuesday, has set a 4.5% average price rise in that state (which uses non-exported brown coal), but in some cases up to 10%.