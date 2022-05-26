Australian Border Force (ABF) has stood by its Zero Chance anti-refugee campaign after it was revealed refugee schoolchildren in West Java as young as four were given playing cards stamped with the Australian government coat of arms with illustrations of people in a boat on heavy seas.

As Crikey revealed yesterday, staff at Cisarua Refugee Learning Centre in West Java alleged three unidentified Indonesians trespassed on school property a week ago and handed out about 80 packs of playing cards to children aged four to 12 -- before taking photos of the children, without parental consent, holding the cards.

The cards were marked with the government's Zero Chance message, as well as a URL and QR code that leads to the Australian government’s Zero Chance website.