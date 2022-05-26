Democracy has had few wins in recent years. Not in our own neck of the woods, or in the United States, our political and cultural ally. For years, I’ve worried that the similarities in US political culture and ours risked American democracy arriving here.

The warning signs were everywhere. The nakedly partisan, fact-indifferent political yack provided by shock jocks and the Murdoch press. The adaptive rise of clownish demagogic politicians dancing to their tune, even if it meant moving spin to outright lying and from soft corruption to the harder stuff. The rise of disinformation and the decline of civility on social media platforms, the 21st century’s new but unregulated public square.

But now, this past weekend, a miracle. A reversal -- and in some seats a repudiation -- of Australia’s downhill slide towards Trumpism. The containment of Clive Palmer’s aspirations to just one Victorian senator in exchange for the almost $100 million he spent during the campaign. The possible demise of Pauline Hanson’s career with the Legalise Cannabis Party still in contention for the last seat in Queensland. The decimation of the moderate wing of the Liberals by teal independents running to contain corruption, save the planet and ensure women are represented and safe.