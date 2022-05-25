It was a weak weeknight: Seven’s Big Brother drew 508,000 nationally, and will pick up on the streaming and seven-day viewing figures. Celebrity Apprentice Australia on Nine -- why anyone would want to record this, let alone stream it, is beyond me. Derivative, nasty and very ScoMo-ish. Yes, that’s the fault of its host, rich Pom Lord Alan Sugar -- I know he is supposed to be a clone of Donald Trump but when the original is fractured, why follow? Would Nine allow itself to be run in the same fashion as Sugar’s management style? It is a boorish program.

The streaming and seven-day figures show Big Brother’s audience is up by between 40% and 50%.

Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels and Ten’s MasterChef Australia managed to sneak into the national top 10 at #10 with 658,000 viewers. MasterChef also easily topped the demos last night as viewers stayed away from BB and CA.

Network channel share: