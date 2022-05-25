In Toto Someone's made a Twitter account for new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's dog Toto, complete with that twee "hewwo fwendz" dogspeak.

Say what you want about the right wing in Australia, at least they never pull this bullshit (well, almost never -- in mid-2021 The Daily Telegraph published a column from the point of view of Scott Morrison's dog Buddy, instantly upping the level of humanity across their commentary team).

But ever since the Obama White House account told Bo to "stop trying to make fetch happen", centre-left politics has been awash with cutesy humanising nonsense.