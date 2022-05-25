Support for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party (UAP), Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and other far-right populist parties hit a ceiling during the 2022 election, despite fears that parties would be able to capitalise on the pandemic and professionalise to grow their vote.

With about three-quarters of votes counted, UAP, One Nation, Katter’s Australian Party, Liberal Democrats, and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers have picked up about 11% of first preference votes in 2022. This is a slight uptick from 2019 where they gained about 8% — although part of this is explained by One Nation’s primary picking up by 2% because they ran three times the amount of candidates.

Dr Benjamin Moffitt is a senior lecturer at Australian Catholic University and an author of The Global Rise of Populism. He says that these right-wing populist parties have stalled out at around the same vote in the past three elections. Moffitt notes that there was reason to believe they might perform better prior to the election.