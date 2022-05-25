Labor's supporters have had a common response to anyone attacking its relatively modest and conservative approach to this election -- if it, say, committed to raising the rate of JobSeeker, or proposed a more humane refugee policy, can you imagine how News Corp would react?

Well, we've had our first test of how that approach works.

After the election day release of information about a boat of Sri Lankan asylum seekers arriving off the coast of Western Australia, acting Prime Minister Richard Marles and Treasurer Jim Chalmers directed Border Force to continue with the boat turnback.