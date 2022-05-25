At the meeting of the Quad in Tokyo yesterday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed his government’s determination to put South-East Asia back at the centre of Australian foreign policy.

“The government in Australia has changed, but ... the government’s commitment to the Quad has not changed," he said in his press conference. He also said Australia's commitment to ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) has not changed.

His comments came as US President Joe Biden unveiled a new US-Asia alliance that will include Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.