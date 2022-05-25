The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way”, authorities say, as they detail the latest mass killing to rock the US.

Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman, who used an AR-style rifle.

Police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape, said Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lt Olivarez told CNN that all of the victims were in the same classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

The killer “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom”, he said on Wednesday. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”

Dillon Silva, whose nephew was in a nearby classroom, said students were watching a movie when a bullet shattered a window. Moments later, their teacher saw the armed assailant walk past the door.

“Oh, my God, he has a gun!” the teacher shouted twice, according to Silva.

“The teacher didn’t even have time to lock the door,” he said.

Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive but identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 135 km west of San Antonio.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, suggesting that “kids should watch out”, according to state senator Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police.

Ramos legally brought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, state senators briefed by law enforcement said.

One of the guns was purchased at a federally licensed dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to senator John Whitmire. Ramos bought 375 rounds of ammunition the next day, then purchased the second rifle on May 20.

On that day, an Instagram account appearing to belong to the gunman shared a photo of two AR-style rifles.

The attack in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in the US since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

In a sombre address to the nation hours after the bloodshed in Uvalde, US President Joe Biden pleaded for new gun restrictions.

“As a nation we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” he asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”

Before the attack, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother, then fled the scene, crashing his truck near the school and entering the building, authorities said.

A law enforcement official said one Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for back-up and shot and killed the gunman.

Three children and an adult were being treated at a San Antonio hospital, where two of them – a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl – were reported to be in a serious condition.