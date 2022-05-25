The most salient words from the prime minister at the Quad meeting in Tokyo came in his opening remarks: "We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island countries of the Pacific."

The climate emergency has always been a national security issue. As early as 2004, the Pentagon was telling the Bush administration is was a potential security risk, and it was formally classified as a threat to US national security in 2009.

It's taken a lot longer for the penny to drop in Australia -- particularly when Tony Abbott literally banned any mention of climate change in his government.