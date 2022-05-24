There are many benefits to being raised the son of Australia's first billionaire: private schools; posh homes; networks. But the one you'd least expect is being exposed at an early age to a full-scale media assault.

As Simon Holmes à Court reflects, watching his father Robert Holmes à Court take a daily shellacking from the media for what he did as Australia's original corporate raider stood him in good stead when it came to taking on the combined force of the Morrison government and the Murdochs.

"I was at boarding school with the sons and daughters of the establishment with my father on the front page of the newspaper every day for a few years," he says. "So I long ago learnt how to have a thick skin from the media and literally not feel a thing seeing my picture on the front page of the paper.