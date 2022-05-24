Russian forces have taken control of three Donetsk region towns including Svitlodarsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has told a local affiliate of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said in a post on the Telegram messaging service that its forces had taken control of the town and replaced the Ukrainian flag with a Russian flag.

Svitlodarsk is 80km southwest of Sievierodonetsk, the focus of Russian attacks in recent days.

The decisive battles of the war’s latest phase are raging in Ukraine, where Russia is attempting to seize the Donbas region of two eastern provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, and trap Ukrainian forces in a pocket on the main eastern front.

“Now we are observing the most active phase of the full-scale aggression which Russia launched against our country,” Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a televised briefing.

“The situation on the (eastern) front is extremely difficult because the fate of this country is perhaps being decided (there) right now.”

“The enemy has focused its efforts on carrying out an offensive in order to encircle Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk,” said Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, where the two cities were among the last territory still held by Ukraine.

“The intensity of fire on Sievierodonetsk has increased by multiple times, they are simply destroying the city,” he said on TV, adding there were about 15,000 people living there.

Further west in Slovyansk, one of the biggest Donbas cities still in Ukrainian hands, air raid sirens wailed on Tuesday but streets were still busy, with a market full, children riding bikes and a street musician playing violin by a supermarket.

Gaidai said Ukrainian forces had driven the Russians out of the village of Toshkivka just south of Sievierodonetsk.

Exactly three months after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces into Ukraine, authorities in its second-largest city Kharkiv re-opened the underground metro where thousands of civilians had sheltered for months under relentless bombardment.

The move was evidence of Ukraine’s biggest military success in recent weeks -pushing Russian forces largely out of artillery range of Kharkiv.

About 6.5 million people have fled abroad, uncounted thousands have been killed and cities have been reduced to rubble.

The war has also had massive international ramifications, including growing food shortages and soaring prices in developing countries that import Ukrainian grain.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called for talks with Russia on unlocking wheat exports now trapped in Ukraine because of a Russian blockade in the Black Sea.

Underlining the global geopolitical tensions unleashed by the war, Japan – a key US ally in Asia which has joined sanctions against Russia – scrambled jets on Tuesday after Russian and Chinese warplanes neared its airspace during a visit to Tokyo by US President Joe Biden.

Comments by senior Russian officials on Tuesday suggested plans for a drawn-out conflict ahead.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia was deliberately advancing slowly to avoid civilian casualties.

Nikolai Patrushev, head of Putin’s security council, said Russia was not “chasing deadlines” and would fight as long as necessary to eradicate “Nazism” in Ukraine, a justification for the war that officials in Kyiv dismiss as nonsense.

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, said on Tuesday that foreign representatives would be invited to a trial of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered in Mariupol, Interfax news agency reported.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that the “ruthless” offensive in Donbas showed Ukraine still needed more foreign arms, especially multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery and armoured vehicles.

In Russia, where criticism of what it calls a “special operation” is banned and independent media has been shut, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny used a court appearance by video link from a prison colony to denounce the “stupid war which your Putin started”.

“One madman has got his claws into Ukraine and I do not know what he wants to do with it – this crazy thief,” Navalny said.

with reporting from DPA