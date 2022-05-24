More than 100 cases of the monkeypox virus have been detected across Europe, the Americas and Australia -- the largest outbreak outside of Africa in more than 50 years.

Australia has one confirmed and one probable case, one in Victoria and one in NSW, in people who have recently returned from abroad.

Belgium is the first country to introduce a mandatory 21-day quarantine for those infected with the virus, and the US plans to release doses of the smallpox vaccine to stop the spread.