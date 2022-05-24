Ralph Babet believed that the 2022 federal election was going to be rigged. The United Australian candidate (UAP) changed his tune when it became likely that he would become Victoria’s newest senator.

Despite a generally poor showing for a near $100 million campaign spend, UAP has eked out enough primary votes that — combined with preferences from the Liberal Party, which placed them second on their how-to-vote cards — Babet is likely to be elected in Victoria’s sixth senate spot over the Legalise Cannabis Australia Party and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.

Babet — who also goes by Deej Babet — is a Melbourne-based real estate agent who held the top Senate spot for Clive Palmer’s party while his brother, Matt, unsuccessfully contested Bruce in the House of Representatives.

Soon after election night, Babet deleted his UAP campaign Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter account. However, archived posts from these accounts along with other online content reveals that Babet’s views are well and truly in line with those of right-wing populist and conspiracy promoting party leader Clive Palmer.

Beyond arguing that the election was going to be fraudulent, Babet promoted the same conspiracy theory that the World Economic Forum is carrying out a globalist takeover of the country’s sovereignty. Soon after the election was called for Labor, Babet posted on his own account “I would like to congratulate the prime minister of Australia on an excellent campaign. Well done Klaus Schwab.”

Despite his dislike for the man responsible for creating the “billionaire circus” at Davos, Babet is a fanboy of other billionaires. At a rally earlier this month, he boasted about meeting Clive Palmer a handful of times and defended him online against reporting that he hadn’t paid his staff. Babet also tweeted glowingly about Elon Musk and was stoked for his Twitter takeover.

He also spoke at rallies and tweeted about ending Australia’s “digital ID legislation”, another fear-mongering UAP party promise that posits that a real government scheme is actually an attempt to implement China’s social credit system here.

While showing a disdain for all major parties, Babet has a particular dislike of those with left politics. He called the Greens ideology “cancerous”, spoke disparagingly of “hardcore communists” on Twitter, shared a video claiming that drinking blood is a new trend on “the left”, and criticised Labor’s Dan Andrews for his handling of the pandemic.

Like the UAP’s former parliamentary leader Craig Kelly, Babet is staunchly anti-lockdown, wants to end vaccine mandates and tweeted about vaccine injuries, a common argument of the anti-vaccine movement. Babet also campaigned closely with Rebekah Spelman, a fellow UAP candidate who once said she wanted to chant “Hang Dan Andrews” at a rally, and anti-vaccine content creator Morgan C Jonas.

While Palmer’s attempts to end the rule of both major parties fell flat, the spoils of his massive spend are a plum position for a conspiracy touting senator made in his own image.