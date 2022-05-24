Western Australian
emperor Premier Mark McGowan is a surprisingly bellicose mood, all things considered. Over the weekend he celebrated a second wipe-out for the Liberal Party in his state in as many years, with the traditional conservative stronghold delivering four seats and a 10% swing to the federal ALP -- exceeding even the party's most optimistic projections.
So naturally he felt in a good position for a press conference that would settle a few scores.
First, he went after the press pack that had followed Anthony Albanese around during the campaign: “Screaming and interrupting, and rude, and insulting, intimidating and bullying. The sort of thing in a workplace you’d get sacked for. They need to reflect on their behaviour. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
