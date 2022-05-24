Eight months ago, before election fever stole every headline, a voter in the Brisbane seat of Griffith answered a knock on the door. It was Greens candidate Max Chandler-Mather asking for support.

That door-knock points to the story that unfolded in Griffith last weekend. The Greens’ stellar success in Griffith and two other seats -- Ryan and Brisbane -- wasn’t just part of a green hue colouring inner-city seats. In Griffith, where the ALP’s Terri Butler conceded defeat on Sunday, it came down to damn hard work.

Almost 90,000 homes were door-knocked by Chandler-Mather and his huge crew of young volunteers; more than 30,000 conversations were held with voters in their own homes.