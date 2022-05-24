Waking amid half-empty bottles, dried sick and dead roaches (figuratively and literally), and despite all efforts to remain jaded and louche, your correspondent regrets to report feelings of excitement, hope and possibilities.

Labor victory -- rah! More Greens -- rah! But it's the vast crossbench that really makes this special. Not because of its specific politics, much of which is too, well, tealy for me, but because of the structural transformation of politics it has created.

You'd have to say that the term "crossbench" doesn't really describe the new arrangements. "Crossbench" is obviously, literally, a purely spatial one. Bob Katter is of the right, no matter what noises he makes about economic nationalism; the Greens obviously to the left. But there's always been some sort of notion of the small groups and individuals there, moving between the major parties on either side.