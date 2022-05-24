The 2019 federal election was meant to be a “youthquake”. On the back of all-time-high youth enrolments after the same-sex marriage survey, some pundits tipped a generational changing of the guard.

Needless to say it didn’t eventuate. As I wrote for Crikey at the time, “such predictions were blinded by hope, overlooking the inconvenient fact of our rapidly ageing population”. And all those boomers disproportionately backed Scott Morrison.

Fast-forward to the 2022 election. Youth enrolment was similarly high after a flurry of last-minute sign-ups, and Labor has declared victory amid a sea of independents and Greens. Are we witnessing a belated youthquake?