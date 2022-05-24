What if the right-wing plan to destroy the ABC was a little more intelligent than credited?

Destroying a national broadcaster with levels of trust far higher than virtually any other major institution in the country is a huge challenge for the large swathes of the Liberal and National parties, News Corp and far-right lobby groups like the Institute of Public Affairs that want to abolish or privatise it. But what if the ABC could be persuaded to destroy that trust itself? Then you might have more luck.

One should always prefer a cock-up to a conspiracy when seeking explanations, but the ABC spent much of recent months undermining trust in its newsgathering and presentation. And it has continued to do so since election night during which, as legend Barrie Cassidy noted, its coverage was characterised by a remarkable tone-deafness and craven pandering to anti-Labor sentiment.