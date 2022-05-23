This is a transcript of Scott Morrison’s final public words as prime minister, delivered yesterday to his local Pentecostal church, the Horizon Church.

At the last election, we really understood that it was for such a time as this.

And now as we know it was for such a time as that.

God calls us — whether you’re a prime minister or a pastor, running a business, teaching in schools, working in the police force — it doesn’t matter. We’re each called to trust and obey and that’s the life of faithfulness. He calls us to — and that’s how we live our faith each and every day, regardless of what your job is, and to express it through how you do it.

I’m very pleased that the last thing I say as PM is here. So I’m not going to rely on my own words. (Morrison now reads from his mobile phone.)

Habakkuk 3:17-18

Even if the fig tree does not blossom, and there is no fruit on the vines, if the yield of the olive fails, and if the fields produce no food, even if the flock disappears from the fold, and there are no cattle in the stalls. Yet I will triumph for the Lord, I will rejoice in the God of my salvation!

Micah 7:15

As in the day when you went out from the land of Egypt, I will show you miracles.

Micah 7: 7-8

But as for me, I will be on the watch for the Lord. I will wait for the God of my salvation. My God will hear me. Do not rejoice over me, enemy of mine. Though I fall I will rise. Though I live in darkness, the Lord is a light for me.

May God bless Australia. May God bless our community and may God continue to show his favour on this wonderful church family.