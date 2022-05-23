We need to coin a new word for Scott Morrison. He is Australia's leading "politicostalist", a politician of Pentecostal faith who has been overt about his religion.

Morrison yesterday chose his local Pentecostal church, the Horizon Church, for his final public words as prime minister. It is a remarkable way to end four years in the Lodge -- to account ultimately not to the Australian public but to his church.

It is of a piece with a prime minister who has always put secular accountability second to the judgment of God. The press gallery has never seen Morrison through this lens, preferring to separate Morrison the politician from Morrison the Christian, even though Morrison himself sends precisely the opposite message. This is, after all, the prime minister who spoke of the nights he spent praying by the side of his bed during the pandemic.