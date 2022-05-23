Australia is set to have its most diverse Parliament yet as women win seats off men, edging the House of Representatives closer to gender parity.

In the last federal Parliament, women made up just 31% of the 151-member House of Representatives -- though led the Senate at 53%. But this Parliament things are changing. The 76-seat Senate will likely increase its female majority closer to an estimated 60%, while the 151-seat House of Representatives will get a much-needed boost in representation, likely nearing 40% women.

Of the 72 seats that have been called for Labor this election, 34 have gone to women -- that’s pretty close to gender parity. Ten seats have gone to female independents and one to a Greens member. Across the Coalition's 52 seats, just 10 have gone to women (with Bridget Archer projected to win the yet-to-be-called seat of Bass, bringing that number to… 11). Both parties were accused of placing women in “unwinnable” seats, with men picked to run in safer regions.