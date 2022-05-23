There’s been a quick consensus take on the federal election: Australians have voted for a more civilised, less combative, post-conflict politics. From climate wars to (largely imported) culture wars, Saturday’s vote was emphatic: “Yeah, nah.”

But what about our conflict-addicted news media, whose model is built around news that promotes the fisticuffs of politics? Are they ready to move on? Doesn’t look like it. Rather, since Saturday night, the political press corp has been struggling to keep up with the Mr Joneses: sure, they might know something’s happening, but they don’t know what it is.

The political media are still deep in denial over their spectacular campaign failure, despite there probably never having been an election where what the media thought mattered (gotcha, prime ministerial stunts, budget deficits) turned out to be so disconnected from what actually mattered to the voters.