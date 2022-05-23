The seats of Chisholm in Melbourne, Tangney in Perth, Reid in Sydney, and Bennelong in northern Sydney have just swung to Labor. What these seats have in common is that people with Chinese heritage comprise a large percentage of the population.

One of the key election campaign agendas of the Coalition was national security, manifesting in a consistently hawkish, anti-China rhetoric. It is telling that Scott Morrison, in his speech conceding defeat, made a point of singling out defence forces, security and intelligence agencies and thanking them for keeping the country safe.

It's hard to imagine that the Coalition didn't foresee the risk of alienating Chinese voters by its consistent stance on the "China threat". And yet, the party strategists must have decided to take a gamble, convinced that maintaining their long-standing national security agenda as a key element of their electoral pitch would be likelier to gain more votes/seats from their base in the wider Australian community than they would lose among Chinese Australians.